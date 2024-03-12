You might have noticed that the mornings and evenings are a bit cooler these days even though we still have warm afternoons. This is a sure sign that autumn is on our doorstep.

Experiencing all seasons in one day means that you have to be smart about how you dress. One way to do so is by layering. Layering is not only a practical way to stay warm during the transitional season, but it also allows you to add depth and interest to your outfit. Here are some tips on how to layer your clothes in autumn.

Start with a base layer When putting your outfit together begin with a lightweight base layer such as a t-shirt, blouse or a summer dress. A t-shirt is a simple base layer. Picture: Mihai Constantin / Pexels This will provide a foundation for the rest of your layers and help keep you warm while allowing you the option to stay cool when if it gets hot during the day. Add another layer Next, you can add an item such as a sweater, cardigan or lightweight jacket.

You can wear a sweater over a blouse. Picture: Elina Sazonova / Pexels This layer should be slightly thicker than your base layer to provide additional warmth but should be easy to remove as well without ruining your overall look. Because it’s not full on winter yet, you won’t need to wear heavy coats just yet. Mix textures and fabrics To add dimension to your outfit, mix different textures and fabrics in your layers.

For example, pair a chunky knit sweater with a silky blouse or a leather jacket with a flowy skirt or summer dress. Play with proportions Experiment with different lengths and proportions in your layers to create visual interest. Try layering a long cardigan over a shorter top or wearing a cropped jacket over a longer shirt.