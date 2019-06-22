Washing underwear can be a bit tricky as most people are usually confused whether they should mix a lace underwear with a bra, or they should wash according to colour groups.But worry not because Bras N Things have shared some tips on how to take care of your lingerie that you love.
- A little extra love is needed for satin and lace. A cold gentle machine wash in a wash bag or hand wash if instructed by care label due to delicate materials is recommended. Always check the instruction care label to be safe.
- Cold wash in a soft detergent. Normal washing powder is fine, just don’t use any harmful cleaners such as bleach as this may damage the fabric of your garment. Wash light and dark colors separately to avoid any chance of color running.
- Dry in the shade and not in direct sunlight. The heat and light of the sun will cause the elastics to deteriorate and will also cause fading. Never tumble dry as the heat from the dryer will cause similar damage to your lingerie as direct sunlight.
- A lingerie washbag – Wash me wear me bags- make the washing experience for lingerie so much easier and keep your delicate’s in perfect knick.
- Not all lingerie requires a cold wash as it retains elasticity and color. Not everything needs to be toasted with hot water.
