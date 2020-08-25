How to rock socks and sandals the right way

Socks and sandals are trending this season. Much like moon bags, Crocs and platform slides, the pairing of socks and sandals was once viewed as the most undesirable pairing in fashion but it has now made a comeback and has quickly become the go-to style for 2020. If you were not too sure about this trend, now is the time to give it a chance because everyone is doing it, especially NBA players like LeBron James, who is much into fashion lately. Falke helped us put together a list of socks and sandal combinations you can try this season. The colourful sock and sandal combo

Elevate your fashion sense and pair a colourful sock with your favourite neutral-toned heeled sandals. The picot stripe in peppermint is recommended.

The patterned sock and sandal combo

This edgy look can be a challenge to pull off, but the trick is to try and match the pattern on your sock to detail on your shoe. Polka dots socks are perfect for this look.

The neutral sock and sandal combo

This is a streamlined look that’s a great way to keep a low profile. Try selecting monochromatic socks and Birkenstocks that compliment your casual look.

Pro tip: avoid wearing sandals with white socks if you’re going out in public. Washing them can be a bit tricky.