How to shop for sleepwear

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In 2018, there was a big trend where pyjamas became everyday clothing. Since the lockdown, that trend made a huge comeback, especially for those who work from home. I mean, there’s no shame in taking a morning shower and sliding into clean pyjamas for that extra comfort. Now that we’re fast approaching winter, more people will be spending most of their time indoors, snuggling in onesies and other warm sleepwear. If you’re looking at shopping for sleepwear, here are a few tips on how to do it successfully. Do inter-seasonal shopping

Do not wait for the season to shop for it. For example, in winter, shop for summer sleepwear and vice versa. In that way, you’ll able to save money.

Always buy a bigger size, unless it’s slippers

Sleepwear is supposed to be comfortable. Sleeping in something tight is not ideal. If you wear a size small, buy medium size. It will still fit nicely and keep you comfortable.

However, when it comes to slippers, always buy one size smaller than your actual size. Slippers usually stretch after one wash and can become loose. Walking in big shoes is not so comfortable.

Look out for trends

Go for pyjamas that are not obvious that it’s sleepwear. For example, if you buy floral sleeping shorts, you can wear them as beach shorts. Slow fashion is on-trend. It saves us from buying many clothes unnecessarily by wearing one clothing item in several ways.

THESE pyjamas can be worn as stylish ready-to-wear. Picture: Woodstock Laundry.

Mix and match

Show your creativity by mixing and matching. It’s fun.

Cape Town brand, Woodstock Laundry has launched a new sleepwear collection made of 100% natural fibre.