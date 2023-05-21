How to style the mermaidcore trend without looking like you’re wearing a costume

As a little girl, I was always fascinated with mermaids.
The beautiful mystical half-human half-fish creatures who live in the sea.
While I’m well aware of the fact that these beings are merely fictional characters, one cannot help but be intrigued by everything that goes with them.
Their shimmering scales, the cute little shell bikinis, the long, flowing hair and of course all their ocean-inspired accessories.
But the love of mermaids isn’t just for little girls and with the real-life version of the classic Disney film “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey as Ariel hitting the big screen soon, everyone, young and old, has become obsessed with mermaids all over again.
The animated version of the movie was filled with vibrant colours and glittering underwater scenery. The mermaid characters were always depicted as graceful and ethereal, with shimmering tails and flowing hair that have become iconic elements of the mermaid aesthetic.
This aesthetic has now been coined “mermaidcore”, a trend that’s taking over the fashion and beauty scene.
The mermaidcore trend is characterised by dreamy, whimsical, and mystical elements that evoke the image of a mermaid’s world. This trend has gained popularity across various social media platforms, from TikTok to Instagram.
If you’re keen to try this new trend but don’t want to look like you’re in a mermaid costume, then here are some tips on how you can bring out your inner mermaid in style.
Colours: The colours associated with this aquatic trend are typically sea-foam green, aqua blue, lavender, and pink. These colours can be incorporated into your clothing, accessories, and make-up.
Textures: Mermaidcore is all about texture – think iridescent, glitter, sequins, and anything that shimmers like fish scales. You can add these textures to your clothes, bags, shoes, and jewellery.
@bodyandstyle This is a detailed breakdown of mermaidcore into its elements to help your purse and the planet #mermaidcore #mermaidaesthetic #aestheticbreakdown ♬ TQG - KAROL G & Shakira
Clothing: Opt for flowy maxi dresses, crop tops, and skirts made of sheer or lightweight fabrics. You can also wear fishnet tights or leggings to add texture to your outfit.
@itgirllifeguide What do y’all think about this trend? #mermaidcoreaesthetic #mermaidcore #mermaidcorefashion ♬ original sound - Slay🧍♀️
Make-up: Mermaidcore make-up is typically light and shimmery, with a focus on pastel colours. You can use iridescent eyeshadow, glitter eyeliner, and holographic lip gloss to complete the mermaidcore look.
@nazliayunus Mermaid makeup 🐚✨ #mermaidmakeup #mermaidcore #angelicmakeup #douyinmakeuptutorial #aestheticmakeup #sparklymakeuplook #glittermakeuptutorial #blueeyeshadowlook #shimmerymakeup ♬ High By The Beach - Lana Del Rey
Accessories: Accessories are key to completing this look. You can wear seashell jewellery, hair accessories, and even carry a seashell-shaped purse or clutch. Adding a pair of iridescent sunglasses can also help complete the look.
