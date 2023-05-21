How to style the mermaidcore trend without looking like you’re wearing a costume

As a little girl, I was always fascinated with mermaids. The beautiful mystical half-human half-fish creatures who live in the sea.

While I’m well aware of the fact that these beings are merely fictional characters, one cannot help but be intrigued by everything that goes with them. Their shimmering scales, the cute little shell bikinis, the long, flowing hair and of course all their ocean-inspired accessories. But the love of mermaids isn’t just for little girls and with the real-life version of the classic Disney film “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey as Ariel hitting the big screen soon, everyone, young and old, has become obsessed with mermaids all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) The animated version of the movie was filled with vibrant colours and glittering underwater scenery. The mermaid characters were always depicted as graceful and ethereal, with shimmering tails and flowing hair that have become iconic elements of the mermaid aesthetic. This aesthetic has now been coined “mermaidcore”, a trend that’s taking over the fashion and beauty scene. The mermaidcore trend is characterised by dreamy, whimsical, and mystical elements that evoke the image of a mermaid’s world. This trend has gained popularity across various social media platforms, from TikTok to Instagram.