How to style your swimwear

We are a few weeks from entering spring, and that means it’s almost time to show some skin. Cape Town-based swimwear brand, Lily Label has shared a few tips on how to style your swimsuit in five different ways for that sizzling hot summer look. Stay covered with a straw hat You can never go wrong with the bikini and straw hat combo. It’s not just a practical accessory that protects your face, but also a cute addition to your hot, summer wardrobe. Be chic(y) in a lace cover-up

For a light, classic beach-day look, throw in a lace cover-up on top of your bikini. It’s a simple accessory to add more flair to your swim fit.

Wrap it up

Nothing is irritating like having your hair coming to your face while enjoying the sun trying to read a book or sip on some cocktails. So, to keep it intact, wear a headwrap that will also give you a flawless fashion statement to keep you looking stylish and sophisticated.

Pair a sarong with your swimsuit

A sarong is the most comfortable piece to can pair a swimsuit with. Either go for matching colour to create monochrome. Or, go for a colour block with a different, daring colour.

Rock a funky pair of sunglasses

Not only do they shield your eyes from the sun rays, but they also add a fashion statement. With numerous shapes and sizes, there is many to choose from. Go for the ones that best suit the shape of your face.