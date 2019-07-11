Have fun with your outfit when wearing faux fur during the day. (Picture: Pexels Stock)

If ever there was a good time to through on your faux fur, now would be that time. But before I continue, let me explain the word “faux fur”.

It looks like fur, feels like fur but it’s in no way real fur. I doubt I need to explain why wearing real fur is no longer acceptable.

Gucci, Giorgio Armani, Versace, Burberry and Calvin Klein are just a few of the high-end luxury brands who have gone fur-free.

Faux fur allows us to enjoy the look of fur and to embrace the trend, guilt-free.

Having said that, it is a trend that can be tricky to pull off without looking like a teddy bear. Teddies are cute, but that’s not the kind of cute you want to go for.

You want to wear your faux fur in style from the office to a night out.

Off to work: You might not think it but it is possible to wear faux fur to the office and look professional. Avoid anything bulky and oversized. Opt for fitted jacket or gillet in neutral earthy tones. Keep your look business chic by wearing a crisp white shirt (or similar to the colour of the coat) and a formal pants or skirt.

Daytime fun: When it comes to wearing faux fur for lunch with friends you can have so much fun. Play with fun colours and textures. You can even go really puffy. Long coats will definitely add drama to your look. Here’s a tip to bear in mind in order to avoid looking too bulky (like a stuffed fluffy toy) wear a body-hugging outfit underneath the coat. Skinny jeans instead of baggy and a fitted top or knit instead of slouchy ones.

Have fun with colour during the day. (Picture: Pexels Stock)

Girls night out: For evenings out and formal events, it’s better to keep it classy. Stay away from bright colours and bold prints. Go for colours like black, maroon and navy instead. Allow your outfit, not the coat, to be the centre of attention. If you're wearing a top with details like sequins and beading you wouldn’t want that to get lost under a big bright faux fur coat.

Opt for darker colours at night. (Picture: Pexels Stock)

In the details: If wearing full-on faux fur is too much for you then incorporate the trend with fur detailed accessories. A faux fur shawl or wrap is a simple way to add just the right of fur to any look. Great for a touch of drama for evening looks. For a more casual look, a beanie or a pair of gloves with faux fur details take these winter essentials from blah to fab.

If wearing full-on faux fur is too much for then opt for fur-trimmed items. (Picture: Pexels Stock)

GET THE LOOK

We shopped this winter’s hottest trend and these are our favourite finds.

Leopard print faux fur scarf from Zara, R459.

Black faux fur trim glove from Country Road, R399.

Brown faux coat from Zara, R1,599.

Black faux fur bomber jacket from Mr Price, R229.99

Caramel faux fur trimmed beanie from Woolworths, R150.







