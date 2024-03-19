Independent Online
How to wear white and look effortlessly stylish

Wearing white can be a stylish and sophisticated choice. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Wearing white can be a stylish and sophisticated choice. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Published 4h ago

Published 4h ago

Want to look effortlessly chic? Then wear white.

Wearing white can be a stylish and sophisticated choice, but it can also be a bit intimidating for some people.

With the right tips and tricks, you can confidently rock a white outfit and look fabulous while doing so.

Anybody can wear white. Picture: Anna Shvets / Pexels

Here are some tips on how to wear this classic colour.

Choose the right fabric

When wearing white, it's important to pay attention to the fabric of the clothing.

Opt for high-quality fabrics that are not too thin or sheer, as white can often be see-through.

Look for fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk for a more polished and chic look.

Wear the right undergarments

To avoid any unwanted see-through moments, make sure to wear nude or white undergarments with your white outfit.

This will help prevent any visible lines or colours from showing through your clothing.

Opt for nude toned underwear. Picture: Antonius Ferret / Pexels

Mix textures

To add depth and interest to an all-white outfit, try mixing different textures and materials.

Pair a white cotton blouse with a lace skirt or a knit sweater with white denim for a more dynamic look.

Play with accessories

Accessories can make or break an outfit, and this is especially true when wearing white.

Add pops of colour with statement jewellery, a bold handbag, or vibrant shoes to elevate your white ensemble.

Add bold accessories to your look. Picture: Marcus Silva / Pexels

Consider your silhouette

White can be a very flattering colour if worn in the right silhouette.

Opt for styles that flatter your body shape and accentuate your best features.

A well-tailored white dress or a structured white blazer can do wonders for your overall look.

A structured white blazer can do wonders for your overall look. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Pay attention to cleanliness

White clothing can show stains and dirt more easily than darker colours, so it's important to keep your white outfits clean and well-maintained.

Follow care instructions carefully and spot-clean any stains as soon as they occur.

