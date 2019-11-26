One of Joburg’s hottest shopping destinations, Hyde Park Corner has created a conceptualized store to bring the artisans, makers and designers from arty 44 Stanley and Victoria Yards to the north.
Mambu accessories that are made from Ostrich eggs.
Local brands such as Bean There Coffee Company, Bonsai Studio, Colony Design, Guillotine Design, Lunar, Odrin, Rowdy Bags, Lucky Fish, Moma Apparel, Mungo Design, Mambu Design, Ashanti Shades, Coote & Wench, David Krynauw, Delaney Studio, Drybone co, Koop Studios, Mpho Clothing, Ours Alone, Sarah Cronin Designs, Smelt, Tarp & Twill, There & Back, Tshepo the Jeanmaker, Wrapt Knitwear, YOL and Young Bucks all have pop-ups at the store where they sell their products.