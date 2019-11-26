Hyde Park Corner brings artisans together









The 44xVY conceptualized store in Hyde Park offers everything from fashion to home decor. Picture: Supplied. One of Joburg’s hottest shopping destinations, Hyde Park Corner has created a conceptualized store to bring the artisans, makers and designers from arty 44 Stanley and Victoria Yards to the north.

Mambu accessories that are made from Ostrich eggs.

Local brands such as Bean There Coffee Company, Bonsai Studio, Colony Design, Guillotine Design, Lunar, Odrin, Rowdy Bags, Lucky Fish, Moma Apparel, Mungo Design, Mambu Design, Ashanti Shades, Coote & Wench, David Krynauw, Delaney Studio, Drybone co, Koop Studios, Mpho Clothing, Ours Alone, Sarah Cronin Designs, Smelt, Tarp & Twill, There & Back, Tshepo the Jeanmaker, Wrapt Knitwear, YOL and Young Bucks all have pop-ups at the store where they sell their products.





Dry Bone garments at the 44XVY store in Hyde Park.





The idea of merging 44 Stanley and Victoria Yards stores was to help local brands excel in their businesses as well as make shopping easier for art lovers by having all the mentioned brands under one roof.





The store also has home decor.





For those who don't know, 44 Stanley is the most established precinct on the edge of downtown Joburg. It is a mixed-use development that fuses downtown urbanism with a subtle sophistication. A mix of carefully curated, bespoke stores gives the centre an elegant authenticity that runs through eating, drinking, shopping, working and living experiences.





There are also bags and travel accessories.





Victoria Yards is a space born from a passion to bring together an eco-system where an eclectic mix of artisans work together as a community capturing the hardworking history of the location.





Pictures: Supplied.



