i-D magazine faces criticism for putting half-naked picture of Cruz Beckham on the cover

The gloss revealed the cover of their Spring issue, which features Cruz Beckham, the son of legendary footballer David and fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

On the cover that was taken by Steven Klein, Beckham is rocking pink short, white boxer shorts, with his pants dropped below the knees and nothing on the chest.

Many social media users didn’t like the cover, saying it was inappropriate for the magazine to use a half-naked picture of a teenager who turned 17 on February 20.

“The magazine cover/pictures posted of Cruz Beckham for his 17th birthday (so taken when he was 16 most likely) are f***in weird. What whacko thinks taking a picture of a minor with his trousers by his ankles is a good idea? I’ll give you a hint... starts with p and ends with do,” commented @P4lG3B0I.