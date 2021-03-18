I know what you wore last summer: A rundown of the most-loved fashion items this past season

As we say goodbye to the warm season and make way for autumn, let’s recap what South Africans were wearing last season. The pandemic threw us quite the curve ball over the festive season, keeping most of us indoors, with beaches closed and night time establishments closing earlier due to the strict curfew. Plans had to change, and so did our wardrobes. Local value fashion e-tailer RunwaySale tallied up their sales to show which items were loved last summer and which areas in the country loved them most. Comfort is king Lounge wear is the biggest trend we’ve seen since the lockdown started. More people feel comfortable wearing tracksuits, baggy T-shirts and slippers. In February, hoodies, sweats and T-shirts were part of the top three most-bought items, increasing by 77% from last year.

Provincial preferences

People from the Western Cape have been dying to go to the beach. When the country moved to level 3 in January, swimwear was the most bought item in the Cape. In other parts of the country like the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, shoe purchases were popular, while the rest of the country’s favourite purchases were tops.

Top-selling areas

Benoni in Gauteng spent more on fashion in February. Their favourite items were tops, sneakers and hoodies/sweats. They are closely followed by Johannesburg, who also had tops come out as their number one favourite purchase, with watches and sneakers completing their top three. Cape Town follows Johannesburg, with similar items in their top three favourites.

A big year for accessories

In all nine provinces, accessories accounted for the number three best selling category. Perhaps this served as gifts for loved ones or as a treat to kick off the new year - either way, sunglasses, handbags, and other accessories were a firm favourite when adding to carts.