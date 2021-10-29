i-LEAD scoops award at this year’s Play Your Part Awards

The category was introduced to highlight women empowerment programmes that aim to uplift, protect and empower women mentally, physically and socio-economically.

Brand South Africa 2021 Play Your Part Awards have announced i-LEAD is this year’s winner of the Women Empowerment category.

Risha Patak-Harie, the founder and executive director of i-LEAD, is happy that their efforts never go unrecognised.

“We are excited to be receiving the Women Empowerment award! Thanks to your recognition, more women and children will be reached through our Violence Prevention programmes. It matters to every one of them that we take the power we have and use it to create change. Thank you, Brand South Africa, for championing this,” she says.

I-LEAD teaches women self-defence for social good. Their programmes are designed to help those affected by gender-based violence and human trafficking overcome trauma, with the end goal of equipping them to re-enter the world with confidence and strength.