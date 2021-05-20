I taped my breasts and I loved it! Boob tape gave my droopy breasts the instant lift I desired

There’s a sexy little black dress hanging in my closet that I’ve never worn.

When I spotted it at the store it was love at first sight. Figure-hugging with shoestring straps, plunging neckline and an open back.

I had visions of wearing it on date night with a pair of killer heals.

That sexy vision in my mind was quickly erased when I tried on the dress at home and realised that finding the perfect bra to wear underneath it was going to be a challenge.

Of course, any bra with straps wasn’t going to do and a strapless bra won’t work either, because the band would still show at the back.

I know you women understand and have experienced this dilemma. So what do you do? Accept the fact that one way or the other your bra will show, or simply go braless?

I’m a mother of three, so going braless isn’t a very attractive option.

When I saw a twitter post by the online retail company Imprecca, about their boob tape, it peaked my interest in the matter.

The girlies are going to be SITTING with our boob tape 🤎



The boob tape is available for R99!https://t.co/0FMaVdSkFt 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/RWdXKoAx4N — Imprecca (@imprecca) May 5, 2021

What struck me most about the tweet was the concerns about the application and removal of the tape. Women were curious about what it would do to their nipples and would it hurt when removing it?

The team at Imprecca sent me few rolls of their boob tape to try and after watching a few videos I jumped right into the experience.

Starting with what I thought was the easiest “style” (illustrated below) I tried to create a braless cleavage or “boob lift” at least to go with a low-cut shirt.

Boob lift for low cut tops. Picture: Imprecca

I was initially concerned about the fact that it looked like a plaster and not keen on having to rip a plaster off my skin.

I was pleasantly surprised when I opened it up found that the tape was soft and thin with a whole lot of stretch.

Pulling the strip off the back of the tape was a bit tricky. I removed it too fast, which made the tape stretch and bounce back and stick to itself. So I was stuck with a crumbled up ball of tape instead of a neat strip.

On my second attempt, I managed to get the strip off neatly.

Lifting my breast, I started sticking the tape from the bottom of boob as I lifted, pulled up and stuck the tape on over my breast and onto the top of my shoulder.

Easy peasy! With a second strip, I used the same technique to cover a larger area.

Two strips was all it took to cover and lift the part of my breast that I wanted to support and lift.

Looked a bit odd, but when I put on my shirt, I was blown away!

My untapped boob now looked extra droopy next to the lifted “perky” breast!

Super impressed, I braced myself for the removal process, and can I just say, it wasn’t nearly as painful as I thought it would be.

Because the fabric of the tape is so soft and thin, it came off easily regardless of the fact that it is pretty sticky. Slow and easy does the trick.

Would I suggest you try it? Yes!

I can’t wait for summer, so I can finally wear that little black dress.