Zodwa Wabantu. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu's designer clothing range is finally here. The reality TV star released two videos on Instagram Tuesday where she revealed and modelled the first piece of her range and said that she is "ready for orders".

She captioned the video: "I’m ready, Merchandise by Zodwa Wabantu Leggings, Shorts Dresses Crop Tops, Sweaters, Sneakers Branded Zodwa Wabantu Ladies my Disgner is here @nonkosi_collection😍 Summer is Ours, Beauty too🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥R250 Friday Nelspruit, Saturday Swaziland come & buy".

The black and white sweater has Zodwa Wabantu's name printed in gold on the chest, with the words, "Own Your Glow", on the arms. The price is R250.

Among some of the comments in post, fans were excited about the clothes saying that she should make sure it caters for plus size people. And that she should not make her collection too expensive like other brands.

Zodwa has been very vocal over the last few week about transitioning into a businesswomen, saying that she did not want to stay in the entertainment industry for another few years. This looks like her first step out.

Her clothing collection is designed by Ngcebo Mnyandu, of Nonkosi Collection. The range features a range of clothes including T-shirts, caps, tights, leggings, hot pants and short dresses.