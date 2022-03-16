Imprint ZA showcases Resort 2022/23 collection at C-Class launch

Besides getting to know what the car has to offer, guests enjoyed a fashion show where Imprint ZA by Mzukisi Mbane and Claris by Gerrit Pienaar showcased their latest collections.

The C-Class launch was also supported by numerous local brands, including Theo Baloyi’s success story Bathu Shoes, the emerging cult beverage ZAR Beer, Khumalo Wines and celebrity chefs David Higgs and Baby Chef.

White gown by Claris. Picture: Supplied.

Speaking of local brands, Bathu recently partnered with Inecto to release a limited-edition shoe range for the “Big Brother Mzansi” house. The colour block sneaker was first seen on “Big Brother Mzansi”. Mpho was the first to wear it at a Saturday night party.

“We would like to thank Bathu for collaborating with us. We think this opens up limitless possibilities in the story we can tell around colour and customisation. We want people to be able to express themselves through owning and living their colour,” said Hair Colour Category Lead for USA, Africa and Mozambique, Ella Mthethwa.