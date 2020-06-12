Influencers get trolled over Baby Soft campaign

One of the requirements for the #BabySoftQuilts was that influencers had to be "real and authentic" in their approach.

The do's and don'ts for the Baby Soft campaign. It seems like the influencers who were chosen for the Baby Soft campaign didn't get the full memo or rather yet, they didn't interpret it so well.





Although some tried to be real as possible, some were unrealistic and that's what got the Twitter community talking. For example, Mohale Motaung tried to be innovative by making a necklace out of the tissue papers and we admire that, but the LV suitcase? It's lockdown, where were you going?









The memes came in thick and fast with many poking fun at Motaung.









It gets worse 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ESWQiTceBH — Double O 🔌 (@Oh_itz_goOmz) June 11, 2020





We also have the likes of Mvelo Makhanya who turned the tissue papers into a handbag. Kudos to her but what can you possible carry in that "handbag"?





However, we do have those who were realistic and used the tissues for their home workout routines. Mamas also came through and included their children.







































