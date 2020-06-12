Influencers get trolled over Baby Soft campaign
June 11, 2020
It gets worse 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ESWQiTceBH— Double O 🔌 (@Oh_itz_goOmz) June 11, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Yor julle, because of lockdown I didn’t even train much but now I need to prep myself for when I have training sessions again. @jodie24fit already told me he’s gonna kill me when we start training again! 😩 So I somma used the #babysoftsupremequilts to help me with my fitness journey preparation biesagheid. Let’s get it. And be gebou again. See if you can do this! . #BabySoftSupremeQuilts #treatyourself #nodebate #babysoft_ad #training #fitness #pistolsquat #gebou #djposted
A post shared by Dean Smith (@smith.d.j) on
View this post on Instagram
Just another day that Nuri makes a simple task a fun learning activity! We already know that toilet paper is a fav for toddlers , so we started using ours for playtime, learning how to count and building blocks. Plus they are nice and soft. You can thank me later mommies 😉 #treatyourself #nodebate #babysoft_ad #babysoftsupremequilts
A post shared by mpoomy (@mpoomy_ledwaba) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s the little things that count - a warm duvet, a steaming cup of coffee and protected skin, that’s why I use Baby Soft Supreme Quilts to keep my skin feeling soft and clean. With it’s thicker sheets and unique quilted texture, it is not only soft but also more absorbent. Thanks to it’s added touch of silk #babysoftsupremequilts #treatyourself #nodebate #babysoft_ad
A post shared by Zaida Omar (@zaida_omar) on