London - Lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret has been accused of exploiting women after a bombshell investigation revealed a culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment at the company.
Campaigners have called on customers to boycott the firm after it was alleged executives turned a blind eye to problems despite a litany of complaints by staff.
Models claimed that ex-chief marketing officer Ed Razek, 71, would encourage them to sit on his lap or ask for phone numbers during casting sessions. He also allegedly made lewd and inappropriate comments about their bodies.
It is claimed American catwalk star Bella Hadid, 23, was told by Razek in 2018 to "forget the panties" as she was being measured for lingerie, according to the New York Times. Referring to her breasts, he reportedly questioned whether Hadid, 23, would be able to walk "down the runway with those perfect t*****s".
Victoria’s Secret, which generates worldwide sales of £5-billion a year, has launched the careers of several supermodels but has come under growing criticism in recent years over its overtly sexualised marketing.