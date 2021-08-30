Instagram shaming and the fake Gucci brigade: Why do foreign designer brands have such a choke-hold on our stars?

I as at an event late last year, just before the second wave ran rampant in South Africa. Everyone was dressed to the nines, probably the first time they had worn their Sunday best in months. There were mask-up air kisses and elbow bumps. There were “OMG, I love that on you” comments as well as, “Pity it doesn’t fit them as well as they thought it did.”

Even though I am a wallflower, more comfortable to observe the things happening around me, I tried to be as social as possible, wearing my Gwen Gill hat and greeting people I knew. My perennial alter ego. It was then that I overheard a comment that still shocks me to the core. “I’m so sad. I thought she was wearing Comme des Garçons. She made it herself. What a let down.” I unexpectedly spluttered my cola tonic and lemonade, checked I hadn’t sprayed anyone and went back to my seat, laughing to myself.

Why this story, you may ask? Well, it came to me again after the discovery of two Instagram accounts that are shaming South African celebrities for wearing fake designer brands. Like the popular teen series Gossip Girl held the spawn of Manhattan’s wealthy families accountable, the same can be said about these two accounts. And no personality is too big for these pages to address.

From Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn Mkhize, to Mampintsha, DJ Tira, Nigeria's Ice Prince Zamani and Lion King actress, Brenda Mhlongo, they are just some of the names the Fake Gucci Community account has exposed as allegedly wearing fake Gucci clothing.

Like Gossip Girl, these pages bring proof. They show a picture of the personality in their designer garment and then in the next picture, they point out how these garments are likely fake. From zooming into the print, the fabric and the logos, it quickly becomes clear that the celebrity might indeed be wearing faux. In the caption, they also detail just how you can spot the real from the fake and advises people to not get hoodwinked. There has been an uproar in celebrity circles, with many seeing the need to provide actual receipts, proving their purchases. Somizi Mhlongo took it to another level, choosing to go on a shopping spree at the Gucci store in Sandton City’s Diamond Walk and documenting it on camera. But what is it about people in the public eye resorting to wearing counterfeit goods? Well, the pressure is real. Society measures true success by material possessions. The car you drive and your address gets you more respect from your inner-circle. Your choice in clothing, especially when you choose to wear European and American designer brands, also gives you a higher standing in society. Our communities reward people who look like they are well off. And so when you are in the public eye, the pressure is applied even more, because you are expected to wear the latest collection from designer brands, drive the trendiest car and carry a top of the range mobile phone.

Unlike their international counterparts, South African celebrities do not have stylists that can easily source them designer garments to wear. Foreign brands do not actually need to have their garments worn by African celebrities, unless they are truly influential, have the audience and would look in their garments. Hence you find the continent's A-listers, like Bonang Matheba, Tiwa Savage, Terry Pheto, Davido, Wiz Kid and Burna Boy are sent items or jewellery by brands to wear at high-profile events.

Most public figures want to be seen as successful enough to afford to wear luxury designer brands, but sadly that’s not always the case. It becomes even trickier when you spot a South African personality carrying a limited edition bag that even the brand’s frequent clients have to wait months to receive. And that is when the alarm bells start ringing and Instagram accounts like Fake Gucci Community SA and Fake LV Community SA, thrive and gain followers for exposing those wearing and carrying counterfeit fashions. This whole situation has once again presented an opportunity for our local stars to rather use their hard-earned money to purchase South African and African luxury brands. We have an abundance of them and they are also worn by Hollywood celebrities. So if it’s good for them, surely they are also good for you? We have some exciting designers changing the face of African luxury and this an opportunity for them to get them into your closets.