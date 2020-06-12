LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
The forever stylish, blue Mbombo. Picture: Instagram.

Instagram's best looks of the week

Just because you're all curled up in your pajamas doesn't mean everyone is under-dressed. In fact, there are people who are still serving the hottest looks just to chill at home and we're loving it.
From a full facebeat to sleek outfits, they leave no stone upturned . These are our favourite Instagram looks of the week. 

Blue Mbombo

She never disappoints and on Sunday, Mbobo looked stunning in black and white. She had a lunch date with her family and we loved her choice of outfit. 


Lasizwe Dambuza

Lasizwe is known for wearing jagged up weaves on his skit videos but this time around he came through for the party. He looked ravishing in a weave with well trimmed edges, big ups to Xoli Madube who made the hair and did his makeup. 


Boity Thulo

The rapper showed us her bareface and her natural hair. What a beauty she is. 

Siyanda Dzenga

The award-winning influencer is always dressed up. We love how she plays around with the warm winter colours and those nude pants are to die for. 



AKA

He may be annoying a lot of people with his Twitter rants but we absolutely love AKA's new look. He needs to share his hair routine because those curls are cute. 

View this post on Instagram

EYE 👁 OF THE TIGER 🐯 📸 by @welcometoromesa 🇿🇦

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on


