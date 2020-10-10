International Handbag Day: How to minimise germs in your handbag

Handbags are a lady’s best friend. Not only do they help carry all the essentials, but make a statement too. With October 10 being International Handbag Day, we also look at the germ hotspots, with as many as 10 000 bacteria in them, to be mindful of. Handbag lover, Casey Rousseau from 1st for Women, shares a few useful tips on how you can neutralise handbag germs. Clean your handbag with a disinfectant solution or disinfectant wipes daily. Thorough and regular cleaning of genuine leather bags and purses is crucial as their spongy texture offers perfect conditions for the growth and spread of germs. Keep your handbag away from germ danger zones. Avoid placing it in high-risk areas, especially bathroom counters, kitchen counters and floors. If you’re at a restaurant, it’s always best to hang it on the chair.

Keep your bag tightly closed at all times.

Wipe down the items in your bag, including your makeup and cellphone using disinfectant wipes. Don’t forget to clean the bottom of the bag and handles.

Dip your tube of lipstick in alcohol for 15 to 30 seconds and then wipe away the top layer of the lipstick to clean it properly. Leave lipstick and mascara in the freezer overnight to kill the bacteria and viruses.

Regularly go through the contents of your handbag to get rid of things you don’t need like empty hand lotions or lipsticks.

Avoid dirt, debris and rubbish from collecting at the bottom of your bag. Used tissues are among the worst culprits as the flu virus can live on them for up to 12 hours.

If you carry food in your handbag, make sure it’s sealed in a plastic bag or container.