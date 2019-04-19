Harvest Moon opens a chapter of a hero’s journey, inviting you to an adventure of self-discovery. Picture: Cate Rochat.

Drawing inspiration from the pioneering spirit, arid colours and sharp horizons of the Karoo f rontier. Accessories brand Pichulik has launched a new Winter Fall collection titled Harvest Moon.







Dark grass set upon blue skies is a trend in the new Pichulik collection. Picture: Cate Rochat.



Inspired by the the dry landscapes of the karoo, the Harvest Moon colour palette is tawny, with dry grass, burnt, cracked orange earth and set against blue skies taking all the shine.





It also consists of contemporary jewellery pieces that symbolises stages of self-inquiry.





The updated Ndebele bracelet. Picture: Cate Rochat.



“The FW19 collection sees the amalgamation of signature #PICHULIK elements. The updated Ndebele neckpiece and bangle as seen in the Wrap choker and bracelet; new additions to our layering sentimental pendants as part of the memory Collection from SS19.



"FW19 includes a selection of statement earrings of mixed media assemblage and rope wrapping, all with the sacred symbology and intentional storytelling through semi-precious stones and organic materials such as horn, says Katherine-Mary Pichulik, the founder and designer of Pichulik.





Harvest Moon is inspired by the Karoo frontier. Picture: Cate Rochat.







