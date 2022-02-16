Invited to a yacht party? Here’s what you need to know before stepping on deck

Being at a yacht party will have you feeling like you’re in a music video! While the yachting scene remains fairly exclusive, yacht parties have become more and more popular.

Scrolling through your Instagram feed, it’s no longer a great surprise to see influencers and socialites living it up out on the ocean. If an invitation to such a luxury event finds its way into your inbox, don’t hesitate to respond: “Will be attending” because those kinds of invites don’t come around often. However, there are a few things you need to know about attending a yacht party.

What to expect. How to behave. And of course, what to wear! Here are a few pointers on how to make it a memorable experience. Before you even step on to the yacht you have to be prepared for the possibility of motion sickness. Unless you’ve already been on any kind of boat, finding your sea legs can be a challenge for many.

The wooziness of feeling seasick can ruin a party. The worst part about being nauseous on a boat is the fact that you can’t simply get off it. You can forget about the caviare and bubbly. You won’t be able to stomach it. If you’re prone to getting car sick then it’s strongly advisable to take motion sickness medication one to two hours before departure.

While there isn’t a very strict dress code for these parties, your host might have a theme in mind so be mindful of that when planning your outfit. Another factor to take into consideration is the time of day the party is happening. Most parties start late afternoon to be out on the ocean to catch the sunset. Always have something warm at hand. A lightweight jacket is perfect. You don’t want to find yourself shivering and seeking refuge in the cabin area while everyone else is partying on the deck.

When it comes to footwear bear in mind that the crew might ask you to remove them. Most yacht owners do not allow guests to wear shoes on deck as it can damage the flooring. It’s best to wear a shoe you’re able to remove without ruining your outfit.