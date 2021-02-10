Irish designer Simone Rocha partners with H&M to release whimsical capsule collection

Irish international fashion designer, Simone Rocha, has partnered with H&M to release a special collection of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear.

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection is a full wardrobe for the family. It pays tribute to Ireland, Hong Kong, texture, shape, tactility, history, intimacy and joy.

For this collection, Rocha combined her sensibilities with her signature style.

The Simone Rocha style. Picture: Supplied.

Her menswear debut focuses on her classics; a reworked trench, with pearl embellishments on the collar, a rounded summer parka, Aran knits and cardigans as well as classic wool suiting and a vibrant checked blazer with matching drawstring trousers. There are shirting, hoodies and t-shirts in colour pallets of white, pink and black as well as printed photographs by Jacob Lillis, a long-term collaborator of Rocha’s.

“I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come. They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways,” she said.