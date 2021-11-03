Is it a bra set or bondage gear? Lingerie brand laughs off responses to its latest offering

The thing about sexy underwear is that it needs to make us feel, well, sexy. If it does the trick of concealing the saggy bits by giving the illusion of us looking the part, then take all my money.

International lingerie brand Bras N Things is one such company that understands intimacy and underwear go hand in hand. Or do they? Introducing their latest offering to their Hollywood Glam collection, they may have missed the mark completely.

Sharing a picture of the bra set on Facebook, the brand accompanied it with the caption: “Say hello to the gift that keeps on giving: our Hollywood Glam set. ✨ She returns in gold with heart shaped hardware in all the right places.”

The post elicited some hilarious responses, with Bras N Things taking things on the chin. “If you can line the hearts up, it would be very handy for breastfeeding,” commented a Facebook user, to which the brand responded: “It could be done.” The comment that got the most laughs was: “As a pregnant woman who has had babies before, I've never felt more inclined to look like a Christmas ham. My fupa would eat the underwear just like the crackle eats the cooking rope on the pork.”

And then there was this one: “It like when you wear your face mask but with your nose sticking out.” Picture: www.brasnthings.com