Franco Moschino is one of the designers who will be showcasing at the Italian Fashion Exhibition. Picture: Pinterest.

On March 3, the Consulate General of Italy in Johannesburg will host a retrospective exhibition to celebrate 70 years of Italian fashion.



The night of high-end fashion will see Italian genius brands such as Roberto Capucci, Ken Scott, Renato Balestra, Franco Moschino , and Gianni Versace, just to name a few showcase their vintage masterpieces.





Fashion Designer & Style Consultant, Francesco Lofaro who will be curating the exhibition says the main purpose of the event is for people to understand and notice the slight change that Italian fashion went through in the past 70 years.





One of the vintage pieces that will be showcased at the exhibition. Picture: Supplied.





“ In the last 70 years, fashion has certainly followed industrial and economic changes, aligning perfectly with the needs of international markets and new trends.





“Today the creative approach has changed, the media have changed and everything is much faster. I believe that veterans are inspired by the new generations of designers how they communicate in real time what is the globalized identity,” says Lofaro.



