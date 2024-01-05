It’s a new year and time to get organised - here are tips on how to declutter your wardrobe

“New year. New me!” is what many people say this time of the year. One way to enter the new year is to get organised.

And one of the easiest ways to do so is by decluttering your space - starting with your wardrobe. We tend to hang onto clothing items that just end up taking up space, making our wardrobe look full, and most of all, untidy. Now is the time to declutter your wardrobe, not to make space for new clothes, but to simply create order.

This is not a matter of out with the old, in with the new. Here are tips on how you can declutter your wardrobe and get organised. Make the time and be prepared

This process can take time. Consider taking time off on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Before you start, gather some sorting tools such as storage bins, hangers, and trash bags to make the process more efficient. Empty your wardrobe

To truly declutter your wardrobe, start by taking everything out of your closet and laying it on a bed or a clean surface. This step allows you to assess each item individually and make better decisions about what to keep and what to let go of.

Sort items into categories Create four piles or sections: keep, donate/sell, repair, and discard.

As you go through each clothing item, consider its current state, whether it still fits you well, and if you genuinely enjoy wearing it. Be honest with yourself and avoid keeping items out of guilt or nostalgia. Ask yourself key questions

To make the decision-making process easier, ask yourself the following questions: - Have I worn this item in the past year? - Does it fit my current style and image?

- Is it still in good condition? - Does it bring me joy or make me feel confident when I wear it? Organise and store smartly

After deciding on the items you’ll keep, it's time to organise them back into your wardrobe. Invest in quality hangers, dividers, and storage solutions that suit your needs. Arrange your clothes by categories, such as tops, dresses, and pants, and colour-coordinate within each section for easy visibility.