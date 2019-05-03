Lana Del Rey, left, and Jared Leto attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Monday it’s Met Gala time again and we can’t wait to see how celebs interpret this year’s "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. The event takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. For those guest who choose to adhere to the theme, it’s the one event where they have complete creative freedom, which is why we look forward to seeing what the stars come up with.

Last year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination” themed Gala saw celebrities wearing outfits resembling religious icons and angelic figures.

Here are a few of our favourite looks:

Rihanna at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute gala. Picture: AP

Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Lana Del Rey at the Met Gala 2018. (Reuters)

Zendaya at the Met Gala 2018 “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”. (Reuters)

Rapper Cardi B arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. (Picture: Reuters)

Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2018. (Picture: Reuters)

Madonna at the Met Gala. (Reuters)

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit better known as the Met Gala is in aid of raising funds for the museum's Costume Institute.

The event which takes place on the first Monday of every May corresponds with the opening of the museum's new fashion exhibit.

This year with me hosted by Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Harry Styles, and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele who will be co-hosting alongside the queen of fashion Anna Wintour.