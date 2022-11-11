Itumeleng Mokwatlo honours transgender women at 14th Feather Awards

When Itumeleng Mokwatlo invited me to preview her outfit for the 14th annual Feather Awards, I knew that she had something special, because when it comes to iconic looks, she's always on par. I arrived at City Lodge Hotel Newtown, where she was staying for the duration of the awards and found her getting ready for the big night.

Self-taught make-up artist BeeStingEffect affectionately known as @the_weekendmua1 was baking Mokwatlo’s face while she made calls, arranging for her dress to be delivered. Excitement filled the room when Matume Seshoka of Antherline Couture, arrived just in time with the masterpiece. The black and white dress with a dramatic train was a dedication to all trans women Mokwatlo has interacted with. Not only did it have their faces, but also powerful messages.

One of my favourite quotes from the dress was from Tshepiso Leeyola, who wrote: “My wish for the trans community is to have trans women’s existence acknowledged and respected.” Itumeleng Mokwatlo. Picture: @snegraphs The make-up artist says she chose to honour trans women because she felt it was her responsibility to ensure that the people she loves and those she thinks are doing well, are seen. “The dress that I’m wearing is a representation of what the trans community in South Africa looks like at the moment. It’s the girls I have a relationship with, and those I feel are putting their best foot forward in doing what people may think is impossible. Yes, we may be lucky to be the ones that are picked campaigns, the ones who are getting the corporate jobs. However, if someone looks from the outside and sees us working, they know that it’s possible,” she says.

Mokwatlo’s iconic dress was accompanied by a stylish purse with Iko Mash’s face. Mash, who died in 2017 after a battle with cancer, was a celebrity stylist and make-up artist who is still celebrated in the queer community for the work she’s done in ensuring that trans women are seen. “With Iko Mash on the bag, I initially wanted her to be on my earrings because the things she wanted people to know about us are being heard through us. But I then decided to have her in my bag because she opened the way for us in the industry, hence we carry her everywhere we go,“ Mokwatlo says. Itumeleng Mokwatlo showing off her “Iko Mash” purse. Picture: Supplied Seshoka, who was on a fashion break for two years, says it took him about two weeks to create the iconic dress.

“I took a break from fashion for two years. It was a much-needed one because not only was I tired, but was still mourning the loss of my mother, whom I named my brand after. I decided to gather myself, and now I’m back stronger and ready to rumble,” he says. To him, this dress means a lot because it’s part of the movement that needs to happen in making sure trans people are accepted within the communities they live in. The works of Matume Seshoka. Picture: Supplied Mokwatlo, who was nominated twice, won the “Socialite of the Year” award.