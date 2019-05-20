It's almost winter, a season where young people show off their elite fashion sense with cool garments.



The clothing brand Jabari, which is popular among the youth, revealed a new winter collection of stylish t-shirts, bomber jackets, denim and caps.





Recently held at Maboneg in Johannesburg, the Jabari winter range launch is part of the #ComeUp (With Jabari), a campaign that brings together young talent from different areas of entertainment.





The Jabari drip. Picture: Supplied.





With this campaign, the brand not only celebrates the arrival of a new collection but also unique talent from the youth who take pride in being creatives and entertainers.





The new Jabari t-shirts. Picture: Supplied.





“I am passionate about the youth because they are the future leaders of tomorrow. It gives me great joy that we celebrate not only great clothes but also great talent,” says Zane Alley, the Brand Marketing Manager for Edgars Active.





The new Jabari winter range. Picture: Supplied.





The Jabari winter collection is available at Edgars stores.