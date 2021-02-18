Jaden Smith sells his old clothes to encourage ’recycled fashion’

Jaden Smith is selling items from his own wardrobe with Grailed 100 to help encourage ’recycled fashion’.

The 22-year-old actor-and-musician - who is the son of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - has joined forces with the menswear resale marketplace Grailed for the return of their Grailed 100 list.

Jaden and others have curated a collection of 100 rare pieces to go on sale, meaning fans can bag themselves a piece of clothing worn by the 'Summertime in Paris' star.

Jaden - who launched the eco-friendly company JUST Water in 2015 - commented: “I appreciate Grailed’s perspective on fashion and their forward-thinking ability to not only make high fashion more accessible but also encourage people to shop in a truly sustainable way by purchasing recycled fashion."

The collection - which will launch on February 24 - includes pieces from the 'Pursuit of Happyness' star's own wardrobe, such as a signed pair of his first sneaker designs from his Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racers line and thrifted Syre shirts he made when his debut album of the same name came out in 2017.