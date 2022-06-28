Jean-Paul Gaultier finds the London fashion scene more 'inspiring' than Paris

The 70-year-old designing legend, who was born and raised in the French capital, has often found inspiration in London and regrets not being present for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in early June.

He said: "I love London. I have been a lot inspired by London and always (have been). I think it is a great city. I regret only one thing and that is I was not there for the Jubilee. I would have enjoyed to be there."

The acclaimed designer, who founded his self-titled fashion label in 1982 and famously created the iconic cone bra dress worn by pop star Madonna, went on to explain that when it comes to the English capital, he finds people to be more liberal with their fashion choices.

Designer Jean Paul Gaultier holds his last ever fashion show in Paris. Picture: Reuters

Speaking on ITV's “Loose Women“, he said: "Definitely, yes, I am more inspired. Because, people you know, for example about the clothes. They are more free.