Jean Paul Gaultier returns to ready-to-wear

Jean Paul Gaultier will release a mariner themed ready-to-wear collection with several guest designers.

The fashion house is set to release a collection devoted to the French fashion designer's mariner theme in a bid to celebrate the brand's "values, its archives and its history."

The sailor collection features the design team's own take on sailor tops and a silhouette or accessory from guest designers Ottolinger, Palomo Spain, Nicola Lecourt Mansion, Alan Crocetti and Marvin M’Toumo.

General manager, Antoine Gagey told WWD: “It’s really a team — it’s not five designers."

The next drop will not arrive until October.

Gagey also confirmed that Gaultier is still a part of the company and will oversee the brand but is no longer going to design.

He explained: “He’s still working with us on different aspects of the brand, but he didn’t want to play that role of designing the collection anymore. He’s still helping us, giving us some direction."

It comes after the Instagram account for JPG cryptically posted a graphic of "the end" and their logo underneath it, signalling a new era.

Gaultier, 69, previously announced his retirement in January 2020 during Paris Fashion Week, and explained that the show would be his last.

Writing on Twitter alongside a video at the time, he said: "This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept."