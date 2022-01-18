Jeff Goldblum and Kyle Maclachlan walk the Prada runway at Milan Fashion Week

Jeff Goldblum and Kyle Maclachlan open and close the Prada Autumn/Winter 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week. The “Jurassic Park” star and the “Twin Peaks” star opened and closed the high-end brand’s Autumn/Winter 2022 - which “celebrates the idea of working” - on the closing day of fashion shows in the Italian city.

The fashion house - creatively led by founder Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons - said: “The collection celebrates the idea of working - in all its different spheres and meanings. “Through these clothes, we emphasise that everything a human being does is important. “Every aspect of reality can be elegant and dignified… elevated and celebrated.”

Jeff, 69, sported an all-black ensemble - overcoat, turtleneck sweater and leather gloves - while Kyle, 62, added a dash of colour and texture - a silky lilac skirt atop of yellow, white and purple undershirt - to an all-star audience that included actors Asa Butterfield, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Ashton Saunders. Raf added that the collection replaced "the traditional historical shirt/tie/bow tie and giv[ing] a new energy and reality, a younger attitude also." The two designers created a collection that gave a fresh take to uniforms- such as boiler suits - giving them a colourful and luxurious makeover by using fabrics such as silk, leather and cotton.

In their statement, Prada celebrated actors, saying they "are interpreters of reality, employed to echo truth through their portrayals. Real men, recognised figures, they bring a new facet of reality." Other fashion houses cancelled their showcases, such Giorgio Armani in earlier this month- the most high profile to do so - in light of the growing rate of Covid-19 cases in the area, spurred on by the Omicron variant.

In a statement, they said that they made their decision “with great regret and following careful reflection in light of the worsening epidemiological situation” The president of Italian fashion’s governing body, the Camera della Moda, Carlo Capsa said he respected the decision but urged the importance to carry on with live and in-person events to support the industry.