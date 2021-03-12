Jennifer Garner only recently pierced her ears because she was afraid her dad wouldn’t approve

The ‘Alias’ alum can finally wear earrings after getting her ears pierced at the age of 48, and has admitted the reason she waited so long to have the procedure done was because she was still worried her dad wouldn’t like the idea.

Speaking during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, she said: "I think I was really afraid that my dad would still not like it. And you know, he was kind of like, ‘Jennifer, well I like anything you do.' And I said, ‘Okay.' "

The actress went on to detail the moment she had the piercings done, recalling how her earlobe was held down and the "big, fat spikey thing" that was used to do the piercing.

And when show host Ellen expressed her shock at the tool used to piece Jennifer’s ears, the star agreed, adding: "It seemed medieval. It seemed medieval to me, but you know, that's just pandemic ear piercing maybe I guess."

Jennifer – who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck – also spoke about the unlikely attachment she and one of her daughters have developed for a fire hydrant which they’ve named Gloria.