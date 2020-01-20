Jennifer Lopez donned over R130 million worth of diamonds for her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards look, which saw all the gems set into platinum jewellery.
The 50-year-old actress and singer stunned on the red carpet at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday, in a head-turning ensemble comprised of a whopping R130 million in Harry Winston diamonds.
Jennifer's jewels could be seen inside a cascading diamond drop necklace, as well as diamond drop earrings, a wire diamond bracelet, a secret cluster diamond bracelet, a cushion-cut diamond ring, and a lotus cluster diamond ring, which were all set in platinum.