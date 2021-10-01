Jennifer Lopez’s footwear collection is made for having fun

Jennifer Lopez says her footwear collection is made for having fun and she describes the shoes as ’sleek, refined, and feminine, with a bit of sparkle’. The 'Waiting For Tonight' hitmaker has just launched a new creative ad campaign, including an interactive video game called 'Hit Play', to promote her footwear range, and she hopes her customers have the best time in the shoes they opt for.

She told WWD: “I designed this collection for every woman for every occasion. "I can’t wait for all of us to dance, spend more time with our family and friends, and most importantly play again. I also wanted to bring an added element of excitement with the Hit Play video game — it’s time to have fun.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse (@dsw) The 'Marry Me' actress insisted that the buyer's needs are extremely important when she is working on each new launch.

She explained: "I love creating the new line each season, learning from previous collections, incorporating trends I’m into while also listening to what my fans and customers want. A beautiful shoe adds a whole new level of confidence and I want my fans to experience that feeling." Meanwhile, Jennifer previously insisted she would never wear "chunky heels". The 'On The Floor' singer is very particular with her footwear choices and admitted she will never be caught wearing an army-style boot or robust shoe because she isn't a fan of "heavy" footwear and prefers more feminine items that "sparkle".