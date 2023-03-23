The people’s designer ran a good race at Moschino and will be dearly missed. Prominent fashion designer Jeremy Scott announced that he is stepping down as the creative director of Moschino.

After a decade of creating jaw-dropping garments for the Italian brand, Scott is ready to move to greater heights. “These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honour of leading this iconic house. I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my vision, for without you, none of this would be possible,” he told Vogue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Scott (@jeremyscott) When Scott started working at Moschino, he made a grand entrance with his Autumn/Winter 2014 collection, which featured McDonald’s logo.

That was one of the most exciting, playful collections of cow prints, Spongebob Squarepants, Moschino paper bags dress and junk food packets as dresses. In 2018, Scott made another bold statement at the Met Gala when he walked the red carpet with a heavily pregnant Cardi B in matching Moschino custom outfits. In fact, the Met was his playground, where he enjoyed being creative with celebrities. In 2019, he attended the Met with Katy Perry, who donned a cheeseburger while the designer rocked a cheeseburger jacket.

And while most celebrities will miss his time with Moschino, there is a guy who will miss him dearly, Joey Arias. Arias is a Texas man who’s a fan of Scott’s work. For the past 10 years, Arias has been collecting Scott’s pieces that he made for Moschino. “I have been collecting for about 10 years now. And I’ve amassed, you know, what seems like a ridiculous amount of clothes for one person, but truly it’s an archive that’s a labour of love,” says Arias.