Jerry’s Fabrics set to close its doors

Somizi Mhlongo must be devastated following a big announcement that Jerry’s Fabrics is closing down.
It is one of the fabric companies that has carried a lot of designers, including Ryan Keys, Quiteria & George and David Tlale, among others.
The brand took to Instagram to announce that it is having a closing down sale on fabrics, and buyers can get up to 70% off.
“Dear patrons. Please note that we will only be closing down between March and April 2023. We will update you on the exact closing date in the near future. Our clearance sale has started, and we hope to see you all in the store,” read the post.
Launched in 1952, Jerry’s Fabrics was used by Quiteria & George to create Beyoncé’s iconic green Global Citizens gown in 2018.
They also supplied material for Somizi Mhlongo’s dramatic yellow outfit by Voch & Goch that he wore in one of the “Idols SA” episodes in 2021.
The media personality donned a tight gold, long-sleeved shirt, pairing it with a yellow multi-layered cape.
It is still unclear why Jerry’s Fabrics is closing down, but we hope it has nothing to do with the load shedding, which is crippling many local businesses.
Many designers, including Thula Sindi, are complaining about load shedding messing up their production.
And it seems like they are in the mud because Eskom announced there might be permanent load shedding for the next two years.