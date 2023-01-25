Jerry’s Fabrics set to close its doors

Somizi Mhlongo must be devastated following a big announcement that Jerry’s Fabrics is closing down. It is one of the fabric companies that has carried a lot of designers, including Ryan Keys, Quiteria & George and David Tlale, among others.

Story continues below Advertisement

The brand took to Instagram to announce that it is having a closing down sale on fabrics, and buyers can get up to 70% off. “Dear patrons. Please note that we will only be closing down between March and April 2023. We will update you on the exact closing date in the near future. Our clearance sale has started, and we hope to see you all in the store,” read the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry's Fabrics (@jerrysfabrics) Launched in 1952, Jerry’s Fabrics was used by Quiteria & George to create Beyoncé’s iconic green Global Citizens gown in 2018.

The final outfit Beyonce wore during her performance at the Global Citizen concert was designed by Quiteria & George. Picture: Instagram/Trevor Stuurman They also supplied material for Somizi Mhlongo’s dramatic yellow outfit by Voch & Goch that he wore in one of the “Idols SA” episodes in 2021. The media personality donned a tight gold, long-sleeved shirt, pairing it with a yellow multi-layered cape. It is still unclear why Jerry’s Fabrics is closing down, but we hope it has nothing to do with the load shedding, which is crippling many local businesses.

Story continues below Advertisement