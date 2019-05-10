One of Jessie J 'high-waisted' outfits. (Picture: Instagram)

Jessie J wears "high-waisted" outfits to cover up her misspelt tattoo, because the artist wrote "loose" instead of "lose". The 31-year-old pop star - who is in a relationship with 'Magic Mike' actor Channing Tatum - took to Instagram to reveal that her hip ink, which is from her 2011 track 'Who You Are', is spelt wrong because the artist wrote 'loose' instead of 'lose'.

And the 'Price Tag' songstress revealed in the bubblegum pink bikini snap, that the misspelt lyric is the reason her wardrobe consists of high-waisted garments for her onstage persona.

Jessie J wears 'high-waisted' pants to cover her tattoo. (Picture: Instagram)

Captioning on Instagram: "Yes my tattoo says... 'don't loose who you are in the blur of the stars' Yes they are MY lyrics from my song who you are. Yes that I wrote. Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it's spelt wrong.

"Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn't mention it. Yes I was 18. Yes I still don't know the difference between lose and loose. Yes It's the reason I wear everything high waisted. And YES I know I have small boobs. Don't waste your time telling me like I don't see them everyday. Don't @ me. K bye (sic)"

This comes as the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker previously posted a picture on Instagram showing off her long legs.

The songstress shared a photograph of herself in a black bikini, proudly showing off her curves, and revealing the she is proud of her "cellulite".

She captioned the photo: "Took ages to hairspray my hair like that. My shadow is my mood. Oh and for those telling me I have cellulite. I know. I own a mirror. (sic)"