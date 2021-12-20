Joburg-based fashion designer Taku Dlamini admitted to study at Milano Fashion Institute

Johannesburg-based fashion designer Takudzwa Dlamini received an early Christmas gift as she has been admitted to the Master of brand and business management at Milano Fashion Institute in Milan. The 27-year-old who studied fashion at LISOF, now known as STADIO, has always been fond of fashion. She started by cutting out and collecting her favourite looks from magazines.

“I consumed copious amounts of FTV, and I knew I wanted to make a career for myself in this industry since I was 10,” she says. The work of Takudzwa Dlamini. Picture: supplied. Dlamini, who owns a contemporary womenswear brand and has showcased at AFI Fashion Week, is delighted to be going to study in the capital of fashion. “It's a huge stepping stone for me as a start-up business. I think there's so much I am yet to learn about the business aspect of fashion. Italian fashion is synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and there's so much one can learn from that, so I am excited about that. I am always learning and looking to enhance my knowledge and skills. You can never know enough,” she says.

Takudzwa Dlamini, the founder of fashion label Taku Dlamini. Picture: Supplied. Dlamini adds that going to Milano would be a dream come true as it is something she’s always wanted. “I've always wanted to live in a fashion capital and immerse myself in that space. I am also excited to expand my knowledge and skills, particularly in the business of fashion.” The designer, who sees fashion as a vehicle for communication, still has a funding challenge. She doesn’t have enough funds to complete her Master’s at Milano Fashion Institute. Hence she would like to see the fashion industry open up more mentorship and funding opportunities for new and emerging designers.