Joburg's fashionistas step out in the cold for a night of luxury and elegance

One would think Joburg's who’s who would be afraid to step outside in these cold temperatures and drizzling rain, but that was certainly not the case at the inaugural Johnnie Walker Polo event in The event brought Golliwood’s socialites out for a fun evening that featured good music, food and a game of polo at night at the Inanda Polo Club.

The event brought together polo enthusiasts, whisky lovers, celebrities, and VIP guests for an unforgettable experience that celebrated the timeless elegance of the sport and the sophisticated spirit of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Gracing the event were the likes of ‘Big Brother Titans’ winner Khosi Twala who slayed in a pink two-piece outfit with a cropped blazer and bralet, which was accessorised with a matching hat. Twala certainly had the spotlight on her with her fashion-forward outfit. Beauty influencer and fashion stylist Tshiamo Modisane wore a pink NN Vintage with a huge black bow that had her standing out in the crowd. Picture: Supplied/Rageinc Productions Fashionista Siyanda Bani was the bell of the ball, her white polo chic dress may have looked over the top in the luxurious lounge but it sure popped on her Instagram.

Television personality and model, entrepreneur Kim Jayde sparkled in blue and swooped out the sneakers for a pair of heels and certainly dazzled. The gents ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Cedric Fourie, ‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ actor Vuyo Biyela, Mamelodi Sundowns players Grant Kenana and Teboho Mokoena, made sure to come to the polo looking very dapper in their suits which were popping with colour. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ S3 finalist Jareed Nduku was matched in white with multi-award-winning transgender activist Yaya Mavundla.