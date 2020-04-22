John Lewis and Mother of Pearl celebrate Earth Day with a new collection

Britain Department Store Company John Lewis & Partners and fashion brand Mother of Pearl have launched a new collection

Both brands have chosen Earth Day for the launch of their sustainable fashion collaboration, specifically for its geopolitical symbolism.

Taking to Instagram, John Lewis & Partners shared images of the new sustainable fashion collection.





The Guardian reported that John Lewis and Mother of Pearl saw the 50th anniversary of Earth Day as an appropriate day to launch a collection that pays homage to the planet rather than the artificial seasons of fashion.

The publication also reported that the date was decided on six months ago and since it arrived during an unprecedented shutdown, which has seen consumer demand crushed, and with all 50 John Lewis department stores currently closed, John Lewis & Partners + Mother of Pearl will be sold online only.





Mother of Pearl designer Amy Powney reflected on how strange it was to sell clothes at the moment.

She told the publication: “When you strip everything back to basics, you question what you need and what you don’t. This time at home has made everything feel more sacred. Every purchase, every walk, every conversation with friends and family.”