John Lewis and Mother of Pearl celebrate Earth Day with a new collection
Britain Department Store Company John Lewis & Partners and fashion brand Mother of Pearl have launched a new collection
Both brands have chosen Earth Day for the launch of their sustainable fashion collaboration, specifically for its geopolitical symbolism.
Taking to Instagram, John Lewis & Partners shared images of the new sustainable fashion collection.
It's #EarthDay, the yearly celebration dedicated to protecting the planet. In support, we're proud to introduce an exclusive collaboration with London-based label @motherofpearl, our most sustainable fashion collection yet. #JLMotherofPearl Click the link in our bio for more.
The Guardian reported that John Lewis and Mother of Pearl saw the 50th anniversary of Earth Day as an appropriate day to launch a collection that pays homage to the planet rather than the artificial seasons of fashion.
The publication also reported that the date was decided on six months ago and since it arrived during an unprecedented shutdown, which has seen consumer demand crushed, and with all 50 John Lewis department stores currently closed, John Lewis & Partners + Mother of Pearl will be sold online only.
So happy to share our collaboration with @johnlewisandpartners this Earth Day 🌎 “The opportunity to introduce a fashion led, sustainably produced collection nationwide is something I am very proud to be part of. I truly believe collaboration and joining forces is key to making long-lasting change, John Lewis are a company committed to sustainability, making them a perfect partner for our first high-street collaboration”, Creative Director @amy_powney. The collection is available to buy online now at JohnLewis.com, stay tuned for more info on the collaboration and we’ll take you behind the scenes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #JLMotherofPearl #MotherofPearl #sustainablefashion #womensfashion #fashionourfuture
Mother of Pearl designer Amy Powney reflected on how strange it was to sell clothes at the moment.
She told the publication: “When you strip everything back to basics, you question what you need and what you don’t. This time at home has made everything feel more sacred. Every purchase, every walk, every conversation with friends and family.”