On Tuesday afternoon the announcement of South African musician Johnny Clegg's death brought sadness to all of those who loved and supported this legendary artist.
The iconic musician, who broke racial boundaries in the South African music industry during the heart of the apartheid era, died at his family home at the age of 66 after battling pancreatic cancer since 2015.
During his teens Clegg spent time around Zulu migrant workers in South Africa. It was then that he was introduced to African music and cultures.
Not only did this play a defining role in is music, but in his on-stage performances as well as outfits.
In 1969 Clegg established a group named Juluka along with singer Sipho Mchunu.
During that time Clegg often wore traditional Zulu tribal wear on stage.
He later partnered with musician Dudu Zulu to form the band called "Savuka". Unphased by the 80s trends at the time, the duo were seen wearing bold African inspired prints - whether it was head to toe or just printed pants.
Below are the looks he was most known for:
During his later years he toned down his looks and mostly wore black and occasionally adding a printed jacket.
Here a few on stage looks we will remember him by.
