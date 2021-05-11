Jourdan Dunn: ’I’m paid less because of my skin tone’

Jourdan Dunn thinks she’s been paid less than the likes of Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss because of her skin tone.

The 30-year-old model hates the inequality she's witnessed in the fashion industry, but she now insists she knows her true "worth".

Jourdan explained: "Even for me now it’s just owning your voice and knowing your worth.

"I remember the girls I came up with, like my best friends in the industry, Cara and Karlie, I know their rate was different to my rate, even though we were doing the same jobs.

"When I think about that it’s so f***** up, like what is the difference? But clearly the difference is the skin tone.

"But now I know my worth and I’m going to ask for it."

Jourdan has taken inspiration from Chanel Iman - the former Victoria's Secret Angel - as she's established herself in the fashion industry.

She shared: "Backstage at shows, Chanel would say if she didn’t like something with her hair and make-up.

"I would normally just hold it in and then be in the bathroom and try to change it as I didn’t want to offend anyone.

"But seeing her do that, I realised at the end of the day I am a brand and I need to look a certain way and I need to make sure I look good in a way that’s not disrespectful."

Jourdan wants the industry to become more equal and is determined to play her part in helping to instigate change.

Speaking to the 'TTYA Talks' podcast, Jourdan explained: "Now when I have the creative direction of being able to choose who I want on shoots, I always make sure I bring on black young creatives."

