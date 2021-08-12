Jovislash honours ProKid by donating Pro boots to SA Hip Hop Museum

This month marks three years since the legendary Hip Hop star Linda Mkhize AKA ProKid, died. The “Soweto Number One Boy” as he called himself, died on August 8, 2018, after a seizure. To commemorate his legacy, his childhood friend Thuso Mamorare, known by his stage name Jovislash, has decided to release a documentary focusing on ProKid’s boots.

In the 12 minutes film, Jovislash talks about growing up with ProKid and inheriting his Nike boots which he now calls the "Pro boots". View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jovislash (@jovislash) “I’ve known him personally. He was more than a neighbour. He was a brother to me. We spent time in the studio together. He even came through to my 30th birthday celebration in March 2018. Unfortunately, he passed on five months later after experiencing a seizure. At that particular time, I had HHP as a mentor. “ He was there throughout, and he also encouraged me to record a tribute song. A few weeks after he passed, his elder brother Paul came through to my crib and gave me a pair of Nike boots that belonged to Pro,” says Jovislash.

Jovislash said he was humbled when he received the Pro boots, and after holding on to them for a while he decided to wear them. to “experience how it feels like to be in Pro’s shoes.” He treasures the boots because they reminded him of his friend, and to honour his legacy, he has decided to donate them to the South African Hip Hop Museum. “I still got the boots. I could have worn them out, but I decided not to. Like Pro shared his music with the world, I think the best thing I can do is to share the boots with the rest of the world. I’m going to donate these boots to the South African Hip Hop Museum,” Jovislash adds.