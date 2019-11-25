Andile Ncube. Picture: Instagram.
What a busy weekend it was for Joburg's finest. On Saturday afternoon, Johnnie Walker hosted a Warrior Polo Event at the home of horses, Inada Club in Sandton. 


Horse racing lovers, fashion fanatics and those who love the taste of luxury made sure not to miss this prestigious event that was attended by award winning influencer, Mihlali Ndamase, award winning stylist, Kefilwe Mabote, songwriter and singer, Langa Mavuso, as well as actress, Michelle Mosalakae - naming but a few. 


Like most polo events, many guests came dressed for the part, including Andile Ncube who looked dapper in a burgundy suit. 


Here's what others wore. 