Dripping in Drew. Picture: Instagram.

Canadian singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber who is notable for hit songs such as " Baby" has officially launched his clothing brand, Drew.



The streetwear label which went on sale on Wednesday night, January 30 takes its name from the singer’s middle name.





The collection which is in Autumn colours features unisex items of rompers, oversized pants, hoodies and sweatshirts.





According to thehouseofdrew.com, "Drew House is a place where you can be yourself Blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfhl. Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye."









Prices for the collection range between $48 (R638,28) -$148 (R1 968,03). The collection is out on Drew House, visit thehouseofdrew.com for more information.











