Kairo Forbes makes stunning runway debut for local retailer

Kairo Forbes, the daughter of South African music icons DJ Zinhle and the late rapper AKA, is already carving out a name for herself at just nine. With dreams of becoming a model, Kairo is well on her way to making those aspirations come true. Recently, she made headlines for nabbing the title of Favourite African Kidfluencer at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

And if that wasn’t enough, she also made a stunning debut on the runway at the launch of a new summer fashion collection. Proudly sharing her experience on Instagram, she wrote: “This is summer! My first time walking in an actual fashion show! What made it even more special was that I did it with my Mama at @ackermans_za Spring Summer launch!!! 💐 🌸 🌺 #MyAckermans.” These heartfelt words encapsulate the excitement swirling around her newfound passion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo Forbes (@kairo.forbes) A star in the making During her acceptance speech at the Nickelodeon event, Forbes boldly stated her dreams for the future.

She said: “I want to be a model one day. I love fashion and make-up a lot, so I hope I become one.” Her love for fashion is no surprise, growing up with DJ Zinhle, who is a style icon in her own right, Kairo has had plenty of exposure to the glamorous world of fashion and entertainment. Her modelling debut comes days after her Nickelodeon win, which seemed like a perfect moment to kick-start her journey in fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ackermans_SA (@ackermans_za) With her mom by her side, quite literally, as DJ Zinhle was behind the decks providing the music for the event, Forbes confidently walked down the runway. Her poise and style were undeniable, leaving everyone in attendance in awe.

Summer fashion collection 2024 Forbes’ runway debut took place during the launch of This is Summer Fashion Collection at the picturesque Hazendal Wine Estate, a venue known for its scenic beauty. The tranquil backdrop of the vineyard, combined with the warm November sun, set the perfect stage for the collection's unveiling. The event was a celebration of youth, summer and the latest in children's fashion.

The collection, which will soon be available in stores, is generating a lot of buzz. It features vibrant, trendy pieces that are perfect for warm-weather fun. From jorts (the trendy shorts that are a blend of jeans and shorts) to colourful beachwear, sandals, and stunning dresses, the line is designed to keep the whole family stylish and comfortable throughout the summer months. While Forbes was the star of the show, her mother, DJ Zinhle, also had her moment. Zinhle rocked one of the pieces from the collection, proving that the designs are not only for the young but also appeal to the young at heart.

It was a touching moment to see the mother-daughter duo supporting each other: Kairo on the runway and Zinhle providing the beats to keep the energy high. Zinhle, a multi-talented businesswoman and musician, was beaming with pride as she watched her daughter confidently make her first steps in the modelling world. Zinhle has been a trailblazer in fashion, often seen sporting trendy outfits and regularly collaborating with leading brands. It’s clear that Forbes has inherited her mother’s sense of fashion and flair for the spotlight.