Kangol launches streetwear collection with Mabel and H&M

Streetwear brand Kangol is back with another fresh collection for the self-made generation. In collaboration with award-winning singer-songwriter Mabel as well as H&M, the brand is launching an autumn/winter collection that includes everything from belt bags to oversized knitwear and puffer jackets, and — of course — the signature Kangol bucket hat. The brand collaborated with Mabel because they wanted someone that connect deeply with music and the streetwear community. Asked about her favourite pieces in the collection, Mabel said: “I’m a cozy person at heart, so I’ve got to say my favourite pieces are the slouchy knitwear, like all the oversized knits with the Kangol logos. “They are a true reflection of my personality."

The new Kangol collection is for the self-made generation. Picture: Supplied.

She also shared some fond memories that she has with the brand.

“I have so many memories of Kangol because I’m such a massive fan of 1990s R&B and hip-hop.

“I remember seeing so many of my idols, both male and female, rocking Kangol.

“The brand is iconic, and it’s got such an amazing heritage.

“Like all legendary streetwear, it’s immediately identifiable.

“That’s as true today as it ever was. You know when you see someone wearing a Kangol bucket hat, and I love that the bucket hat in this collaboration is as fresh as it ever was.”

The singer was hands-on when designing the collection. She worked on a sporty dress and a pair of joggers.

“They’re both effortless streetwear pieces; you could go party or hang out with your friends in either of them.

“They’re both so wearable, and you can style them up or dress them down,” she said.

The 31-piece collection will drop in September.