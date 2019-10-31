Kanye West believes that what you wear tells your 'story'









Recording artist Kanye West attends The Fashion Group International's annual 'Night of Stars' gal. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Kanye West believes clothes tell a person's "story" and make a "statement" about their character. The 'Famous' hitmaker insists outfits always make a "statement" and they are the best way for a person to express their personality and character. He said: "I mean, outfits make a statement. If someone has on, I don't know, maybe some Vans and some cut-off jeans or something, it's like, 'Oh, you look like you work at Milk Studios.' There's a look where people can say, 'Oh, you looking like you work at Donda.' " And Donda's a group that I started years ago that Matt Williams from Alyx worked at, Willo Perron, an industrial designer worked at, Virgil Abloh works at, so it's a whole crew that came from the Donda squad and the Donda camp and that has a look and a spirit. "We have things where you look and say, 'Okay, you look like you work at Ralph Lauren, you look like you work at GQ.' So the outfit tells your story. It tells your personality and your character.

"There's times where I'll say, 'I don't feel Ye.' Even when I'm putting these pants on for Sunday Service.

Kanye West at one of his Sunday Services. Picture: Instagram

"I was sitting with my stylist Rene that I've been working with for so many years--we went to the Margiela atelier together, and did the Yeezus tour together. And when I put on the pants, I said, 'Finally I feel like I know half of something.' I'd always felt so stupid, for years. I was just looking at photographs of myself, and I'd say, 'I look so stupid in this photo.' I finally looked like I know something. So the outfit, it means a lot."

The 42-year-old rapper - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian West - thinks good tailoring is the key to looking good, no matter what size people are.

Speaking to GQ creative director-at-large Jim Moore in front of an audience in Chicago, he said: "People are always going to want something tailored. We are attracted to tailoring, and tailoring promotes the attributes and it's also forgiving. A suit can really help out.

"I have a friend that was super, super, super skinny and you know, since he stopped doing a couple of, uh...recreational activities, he gained a little bit of weight.

"And he always still looks nice because he'll have a jacket where it just falls and everything. I'm like, 'You still pull it off.'

"Stylish people, no matter what size they are, are going to pull it off and express that, and tailoring is super important."